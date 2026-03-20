I remember growing up going to my uncles house and playing with his train sets. He had it in his basement where there was plenty of space for it to spread out.

But this wasn't like any ordinary train set. This was a masterpiece. A work of art. Such an amazing and large setup of trains, villages, and more. Not only that, but it also had power.

Yes, the trains were electric, but all the homes also lit up. It was really something, and so much fun to play with.

Fast forward to today and he still has a set down in his basement. That love of trains has never left him, nor has it left me. And I know that's true for so many of us here in New Jersey.

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That's why I look forward to this event returning every year. It's the perfect time for it too with spring now underway.

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Greenberg's Great Train and Toy Show returns for 2026

If the description above fits your passion for toy trains, then this event is for you. Returning to New Jersey for 2026 is Greenberg's Great Train and Toy Show.

What's really cool about this show is that it isn't just about displays. You can purchase new toy trains, or even sell your old ones to others who are just as passionate as you (you would, however, need to have an exhibit table to sell).

Every year, the show features thousands of collectable toys just waiting for you to scoop up. And of course, thousands of trains. It's such a fun time.

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Show details

The 2026 train show is coming to the New Jersey Exposition Center in Edison on Saturday, Mar. 28, and Sunday, Mar. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

More details, including how you can purchase tickets or exhibit, can be found here.

What we saw at 2026 Polar Plunge in Seaside Heights The plunge on March 14, 2026, supported the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

More photos from the 2026 Seaside Heights Polar Plunge Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.