It should come as no surprise to state residents, but New Jersey might hold the record for holding the weirdest world records.

Weird World Records Held By New Jersey

Did you ever meet Francesco Vacca? If you had, you'd remember. He's the guy with 20 piercings in his tongue. He's from Lyndhurst, and that distinction put him in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Francesco is part of a collection of unusual world records held by people from New Jersey.

Photo by Anton Borzenkov on Unsplash Photo by Anton Borzenkov on Unsplash

New Jersey also holds the record for the fastest pizza box folding. That is another one we can be extremely proud of.

New Jersey Holds This Pizza Box Record

Randy DeGregorio from Manalapan managed to fold 18 pizza boxes in 60 seconds. That's a handy trait to have when you work in a New Jersey pizzeria.

Read More: David Portnoy Reviews Mercerville Pizza

The amazing world records held by New Jersey are not technically limited to living human beings. And if you were at a particular Asbury Park gathering, you'll know what I mean.

Photo by Yohann LIBOT on Unsplash Photo by Yohann LIBOT on Unsplash

On the Asbury Park Boardwalk a few years back, you may have found yourself walking among the dead, or at least the zombies.

New Jersey's Record For Zombies

The Zombie Walk attracted nearly 10,000 participants, and that's the Guinness Book Of World Records record for a zombie gathering.

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New Jersey, the land of pizza, zombies, and piercings. It sort of has a ring to it. That could be our new state slogan.

This is one of NJ's best pizza joints Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy