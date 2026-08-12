Dave Portnoy just reviewed Vincent’s Pizza in Mercerville, NJ
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy just released one of his One Bite Reviews of a Mercer County pizza joint, this time highlighting Vincent’s Pizza in Mercerville, NJ.
Around for 46 years, Vinnie’s Pizza is known for their calzones, Sicilian pizza, cheesesteaks, hot and cold subs, wraps, burgers, pastas, salads, and sides.
Right off the bat, Barstool’s resident pizza expert noticed the Jersey attitude in the establishment:
We were in there, saw the owner, he didn’t give a f*** who I was, which I appreciate. And then his wife was just sitting there eating lunch.
If that’s not a Garden State Italian restaurant owner, I don’t know what is.
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Portnoy was given the tomato pie to review, though the owner serving it to him admitted had he known ‘El Presidente’ was going to be there he “would have made it a little crispier.”
That didn’t seem to be a problem though.
“It’s pretty crispy. I like it. I always like a good tomato pie."
Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Vincent’s Pizza: 7.8
Out of character, Dave makes no direct reference to the pizza's "flop" or "undercarriage," but the crisp seemed to do it for him. “7.8. It’s really good.”
Portnoy also tried the cheesesteak, which he calls “great,” though he was clearly eating it against his will.
Vincent’s Pizza is located at 2617 Nottingham Way in Mercerville, NJ.
They are open during the following hours:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.