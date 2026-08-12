Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy just released one of his One Bite Reviews of a Mercer County pizza joint, this time highlighting Vincent’s Pizza in Mercerville, NJ.

Around for 46 years, Vinnie’s Pizza is known for their calzones, Sicilian pizza, cheesesteaks, hot and cold subs, wraps, burgers, pastas, salads, and sides.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab

Right off the bat, Barstool’s resident pizza expert noticed the Jersey attitude in the establishment:

We were in there, saw the owner, he didn’t give a f*** who I was, which I appreciate. And then his wife was just sitting there eating lunch.

If that’s not a Garden State Italian restaurant owner, I don’t know what is.

Portnoy was given the tomato pie to review, though the owner serving it to him admitted had he known ‘El Presidente’ was going to be there he “would have made it a little crispier.”

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab

That didn’t seem to be a problem though.

“It’s pretty crispy. I like it. I always like a good tomato pie."

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Vincent’s Pizza: 7.8

Out of character, Dave makes no direct reference to the pizza's "flop" or "undercarriage," but the crisp seemed to do it for him. “7.8. It’s really good.”

Portnoy also tried the cheesesteak, which he calls “great,” though he was clearly eating it against his will.

Vincent’s Pizza is located at 2617 Nottingham Way in Mercerville, NJ.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab

They are open during the following hours:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ theme parks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈