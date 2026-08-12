Where do you go if you want a great bagel in New Jersey? I have found a place that I think is the best in the state.

Looking For The Best Bagel In New Jersey?

I'll be the first to admit that few food types are more localized than a bagel, especially here in New Jersey. While you may travel for a great slice or an Italian dinner, you tend to stay close to home for your favorite bagel.

Having said that, I still believe that I can put my favorite bagel place up against all the great bagel places in the Garden State, and that says a lot.

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I lived in Point Pleasant for many years, and my favorite bagel place is a little shop called Baron's Bagels. My Baron's is on Route 88 in Point Pleasant. They also have a great location on Route 88 in Brick.

Great Bagel Shop In Point Pleasant May Be The Best In New Jersey

The bagels are always big, fresh, and delicious, and even though the bagel is the star of the show, the cast doesn't end there.

Read More: The Best Cheesesteak In New Jersey

The people who work at Baron's are some of the nicest people I've ever met. They are consistently pleasant and helpful, and that's a big.

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And their lunch sandwiches, on a fresh bagel, of course is an absolute treat, and a great break from the normal lunches.

Great Bagel Shops Across New Jersey

Of course, there are great bagel shops all over the state. We asked on social media which New Jersey bagel shops are their favorites.

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Some of the bagel shops we heard about include The Bagel Shop of Cape May, The Bagel Nook with multiple New Jersey locations, and The Bagel Hut in Aberdeen, among many others.

New Jersey’s most popular fast food restaurants Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore