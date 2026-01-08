If you’ve spent any time on New Jersey streets lately, you’ve probably noticed something: home security cameras are everywhere. From suburban cul-de-sacs in Cherry Hill to townhouses in Hoboken, cameras are perched on door frames, garages, and porches like little digital watchdogs. My own front door sports a Ring camera, and let me tell you, it’s been surprisingly useful.

Deliveries and daily life: the main reason for cameras

The number one thing I use it for? Deliveries. There’s nothing like seeing a package land safely on your step—or, in some cases, get tossed like it’s a football. Some delivery folks are very thoughtful, placing parcels neatly on the steps, while others… well, let’s just say they take the “drop and dash” approach a little too seriously. It’s like a live reality show starring your Amazon box.

Beyond packages, my camera is great for spotting who’s at the door without actually opening it. It’s perfect for avoiding unexpected visitors or the occasional overly curious neighbor. And when we recently took a weekend trip, I could check in on the pet sitter coming and going. Thankfully, we live in a safe neighborhood, so there’s never been any hint of trouble, but the peace of mind is priceless.

Why New Jersey homeowners are investing in home security

Christmas brought me two more cameras, and I’m still figuring out where to put them. The temptation is real to spy on neighbors, but let’s be honest—I’d never do that. Still, the statistics say otherwise: according to a recent AHS survey, 78% of Americans have at least one home security camera, and 82% of suburban homeowners in particular have jumped on the bandwagon. Cameras aren’t just for high-crime areas either—most people use them for convenience and peace of mind.

Other interesting survey findings: 56% of camera owners check their footage at least once a week, while 1 in 10 admit to using their cameras to peek at neighbors. About 30% say they installed cameras specifically to monitor deliveries, which is exactly what I use mine for. And almost 40% of homeowners say they feel “much safer” with a camera, while another 30% feel “somewhat safer”—so even if you live in a quiet Jersey town, there’s a clear sense of reassurance that comes with just having them.

Everyday drama: pets, neighbors, and even wildlife

People also use cameras for all sorts of everyday things: avoiding unwanted visitors, keeping an eye on pets, or even recording wildlife—though in New Jersey, that usually means a bear or maybe a coyote raiding your trash rather than something small like a squirrel. And let’s face it, in this era, it’s probably safe to assume we’re all being filmed somewhere, whether by a neighbor, a store, downtown, or at the mall, or some random traffic camera on I-78 during your morning commute. And if you’re near the shore, you might even catch a glimpse of someone taking a wrong turn onto the boardwalk!

Cameras make life a little more entertaining—and a lot safer. You get a front-row seat to the drama of deliveries gone wrong, pet sitters’ comings and goings, and the occasional wildlife encounter. And if you ever see a bear stealing your package, or a bare neighbor, you'll have something to post that may go viral!