🔺 Coyote have been spotted in all NJ counties

🔺 Sightings have increased

🔺 Do they pose a danger to humans and pets?

If you see an animal with large, pointed ears and a long bushy tail lingering on the edge of your property, there is a good chance it is a coyote.

For the last 30-years coyote sightings have been on the rise in New Jersey and that increasingly includes more densely populated parts of the Garden State.

Highly tolerant of human activities and an opportunistic feeder, coyotes are of concern to pet owners and parents of small children.

Do we have a reason to fear coyotes in New Jersey?

Keep reading to discover the history of the coyote in the Garden State and what to do if you see one.

Are coyotes native to New Jersey?

No. They are not.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

According to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife: “The coyote extended its range north and east across Canada from the mid-west. DNA studies of the species show that those coyotes bred with gray wolves, emerged into the New England states, and have extended their range south through New Jersey. The dispersal of coyotes from existing coyote ranges in midwestern areas of the United States, and the availability of habitat are reasons for their presence in the east.”

When did coyotes arrive in New Jersey?

That is not entirely clear.

According to the NJDEP, the first citing was documented near Lambertville, Hunterdon County, in 1939. It was described in media reports at the time as “a long, bushy tailed animal looking something like a police dog but with the coloration of a coyote.”

The skin of that coyote has been preserved and is on display at the New Jersey State Museum in Trenton.

Google Maps/NJDEP/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/NJDEP/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Is it true NJ brought coyotes to the state?

The NJDEP denies rumors coyotes were imported into New Jersey as part of government operation. However, there is some evidence private citizens and/or farmers brought coyotes to New Jersey prior to 1950.

“Regardless of how they got here,” The DEP says, “The coyote’s extremely adaptable nature have allowed them to survive and thrive throughout the state.”

Where have coyotes been spotted in New Jersey?

Coyotes have been spotted in every one of New Jersey’s 21 counties and in more than 400 municipalities.

According to the NJDEP, coyotes have been spotted on 94% of the state’s land.

Coyote habitat in New Jersey varies and includes just about all land types from the fringes of urban/suburban development to open farmland to more remote forested areas found in both the Pine Barrens and the mountains of the northern counties

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

How many coyotes are in New Jersey?

It is difficult to say for sure how many coyotes are in New Jersey.

Recent population estimates put the number at over 3,000, but that number has been increasing.

Sightings of coyote have been increasing in more heavily populated residential areas of the state.

What does a coyote look like?

According to the NJDEP:

The coyote is a wild member of the dog family and closely resembles a small German shepherd with the exception of its long snout and bushy, black-tipped tail. Another key difference from a domestic dog is readily noticeable even from a distance: The coyote has a habit of holding its tail below a horizontal position while standing, walking and running.

Eastern coyotes differ from their western counterparts with a larger average size and various color phases, including blonde, red and black. Past interbreeding between wolves and coyotes may be responsible for the larger size and color variations in our eastern coyote. In New Jersey, adult coyotes range in weight from 20-50 lbs. and exceptionally large ones may be up to 55 lbs.

Photo/info: NJDEP Photo/info: NJDEP loading...

Are coyotes dangerous in New Jersey?

Generally, no.

Coyotes are typically secretive animals not often seen or heard. Yet there are times during the year when they are more visible and more vocal.

Although usually nocturnal, coyotes can be seen any time of day, especially during the breeding season from late January into early March. Vocalizations, consisting of howls, yips and barks, also increase at this time.

Conflicts between coyotes and humans are most likely to develop as adults forage for food for the pups in the spring and summer.

Will a coyote attack me?

Highly unlikely.

According to the NJDEP:

Coyote attacks on humans are rare in the northeast.

The only recorded coyote attack on a human in New Jersey occurred in September 1999.

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

A Boonton Township, Morris County woman was walking several dogs when a coyote attacked the dogs.

The woman fell during the struggle and broke her leg. The coyote then approached her and bit her on the arm and did not run away until an onlooker beat the coyote with a stick.

Will a coyote attack my dog?

Possibly, but not likely.

According to the NJDEP:

In late winter of 2005, a coyote attacked and killed a poodle in Lower Township, Cape May County.

Fatal attacks on dogs are not reported very often in New Jersey.

Cats are more often victims of coyote attacks, especially free-ranging and feral cats.

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

What do I do if I see a coyote in New Jersey?

Typically, nothing.

If you observe coyotes in the daytime that show no fear of humans or if a coyote attacks a person, immediately contact your local police and call the DEP Hotline at 877-WARN-DEP.

On average, the DEP receives about 100 coyote-related calls annually, with the majority of calls from concerned people seeing a coyote for the first time.

In most cases, the DEP will not take any action regarding a coyote unless it poses a danger to animals and/or humans.

Reports of coyote damage have remained fairly stable in recent years. Although coyotes are fairly common, they do not cause a great deal of physical damage.

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Can I shoot and kill a coyote?

That depends, but unless you are a licensed hunter, no.

There are three seasons for coyote hunting in New Jersey.

Various permits and licenses are needed to legally kill a coyote in the Garden State.

All of the details about the permits and licenses required as well as the dates of coyote season can be found on the DEP website HERE.

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

How do I keep coyotes away from my home in New Jersey?

Nothing acts as a 100% deterrent, but NJ Fish and Wildlife officials recommend the following to help reduce the likelihood of conflicts with coyotes:

❌ Never feed a coyote. Deliberately feeding coyotes puts pets and other residents in the neighborhood at risk. Feeding pet cats and/or feral (wild) cats outdoors can attract coyotes. The coyotes feed on the pet food and also prey upon the cats.

✔ Put garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over.

✔ Remove sources of water, especially in dry climates.

✔ Bring pets in at night.

✔ Put away bird feeders at night to avoid attracting rodents and other coyote prey.

✔ Provide secure enclosures for rabbits, poultry, and other farm animals.

✔ Pick up fallen fruit and cover compost piles.

Townsquare Media illustration Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Although extremely rare, coyotes have been known to attack humans. Parents should monitor their children, even in familiar surroundings, such as backyards.

✔ Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house.

✔ Clear brush and dense weeds from around dwellings – this reduces protective cover for coyotes and makes the area less attractive to rodents and rabbits. Coyotes, as well as other predators, are attracted to areas where rodents are concentrated like woodpiles.

✔ If coyotes are present, make sure they know they’re not welcome. Make loud noises, blast a canned air siren, throw rocks, or spray them with a garden hose.

Animals gone wild in NJ: Turkeys, tigers, snakes, bears and more The best of animal encounters — real and a few rumored — from around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

12 rules to live by in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom