ISLAND HEIGHTS — A bizarre event after a car somehow lost control early Sunday morning, drove up onto the boardwalk in the Ocean County borough and caused a ton of damage.

At approximately 1:18 a.m., Feb. 16, members of the Island Heights police and fire departments, and First Aid received a call about a smoking car after it was involved in an accident on River Avenue.

The car lost control, drove up onto the boardwalk, and caused extensive damage to a portion of the boards, before crashing into and knocking over a street light, bringing down power lines, according to the Island Heights Volunteer Fire Co. 1’s Facebook page.

Crews secured the vehicle battery and made sure there was no fire hazard from the downed power lines. JCP&L crews came to secure power and clean up the street light. The damaged part of the boardwalk has also been taped up until proper repairs can be made.

No details have been released yet about the driver, the circumstances leading up to the crash, the extent of injuries if any, or if charges have been filed from Island Heights police.

It’s also not clear if weather played a role in the crash, but according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist, Dan Zarrow, it was 40 degrees, misty, and showery in Island Heights at the time of the accident.

