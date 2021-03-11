When Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports comes to your pizzeria and gives it a big score, you'd better hire some more staff. That has been the case for Calabria Pizzeria and Restaurant in Livingston. Portnoy gave their pizza a 8.9 on his 1 to 10 scale and the place has been mobbed ever since. There are sometimes a three hour wait for their pizza.

During the pandemic and lockdown, Portnoy, the president of Barstool has made a small fortune, not only from his online business, but from the stock market as well. Seeing how many businesses, especially restaurants have struggled in the last year, he started a fund to help these people out by cutting them a big check. He's been able to raise over $36 million with over 220,000 supporters helping him out.

Wednesday he appeared on the morning show 'Fox and Friends' along with Giuseppe and Gabriella Ottaiano from Calabria Pizza and Gabriella could not be more thankful to Portnoy for what he did for their business. His pizza reviews have become a social media phenomenon and if he visits and you score over an 8, expect your business to double by the next week. He's done more than a few pizza reviews in New Jersey, including the legendary Santillo's in Elizabeth, which was hilarious. The one flaw in Portnoy's Calabria Pizza review is that he mispronounced the name in the very beginning, but with all the good he's done for their restaurant, I'm sure they forgive him.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.