New Jersey has a new favorite tomato sauce (gravy)

You know the old argument whether "true" Italians call it sauce or gravy. You call it what you want to. That's fine.

But a new and amazing entry on the jarred tomato sauce market is called Jersey Italian Gravy.

They must have pumped up their distribution lately because I'm seeing it in supermarkets in South Jersey, and it's sold all over the country. And it's definitely worth the name "Jersey" on the label.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They have six different varieties. Sunday, The Original, Vodka, Arrabbiata (hot), Tomato Basil, Brooklyn Italian Marinara and Pizza.

I tried the Original or Classic and plan to try the rest of them by the end of summer. The taste is smooth and slightly sweet. It has a unique taste.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There are some really good jarred sauces out there like Michael's of Brooklyn or Lidia's but I think Jersey Italian Gravy might be my new favorite. I used it on some imported ravioli and it was excellent.

It is the brainchild of Carlos Vega and his wife Constance. Growing up in North Jersey Carlos fell in love with Jersey pizza and Italian "gravy."

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

After leaving the corporate world he bought the pizza joint he hung out at as a kid. Along with the place came the recipe for that special sauce he grew up on and the rest is history.

They're headquartered in Ridgewood, Bergen County, and they sell the stuff all over New Jersey and a good portion of the country.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Check on the website to see if your supermarket carries it and give it a try. You won't be disappointed.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

NJ's Route 22 circa 1984 — Do you recognize these businesses? Thanks to a new music video for a song called "Twenty Two" by the band Jacques Le Coque, some great footage has surfaced of the NJ portion of U.S. 22, a vital artery through Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, and Essex counties. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈