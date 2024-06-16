New Jersey’s most popular condiment isn’t what you’d expect

Condiment - noun: a substance such as salt or ketchup that is used to add flavor to food.

Summer means the start of barbecue season in New Jersey, so we’re going to be using a lot of condiments in the coming months.

Slathering a hot dog or hamburger with your favorite toppings is one of the best parts of an outdoor hangout in the summer, but do you think you can guess what the Garden State’s most popular condiment is?

Gourmet Grilled All Beef Hots Dogs with Sides and Chips bhofack2

If it were up to me: it would be hot sauce. No question.

Whether it's a national brand like Frank’s Hot Sauce or something Jersey-made like White House Station sauce, any food item is just a vehicle for me to basically set my tongue on fire.

whitehousesauceco via Instagram whitehousesauceco via Instagram

However, a recent study shows that New Jerseyans prefer something much different when it comes to condiments.

The experts at The Cookie Rookie used Google search data to see which popular sauces are the most loved in each U.S. state and nationally.

According to their research these are New Jersey’s top ten searched sauces:

🔟 Ranch dipping sauce

22,200 annual searches

BWFolsom BWFolsom

9️⃣ Hot sauce

22,400 annual searches

Hot sauce on a table Dejan Markovic

8️⃣ Tartar sauce

22,900 annual searches

Warren_Price Warren_Price

7️⃣ Relish

26,300 annual searches

A bowl of relisch with Kirby pickling cucumbers in the background MSPhotographic

6️⃣ Ketchup

27,300 annual searches

Heap of fried potato with ketchup on white background. Top view. LIgorko

5️⃣ Mayonnaise

28,500 annual searches

Bowl with mayonnaise isolated on white background. Close up. vitalssss

4️⃣ Salsa

31,800 annual searches

Mexican nachos and salsa with female hand david franklin

3️⃣ Pesto

45,600 annual searches

Fresh pesto with basil lorenna512

2️⃣ Sriracha Sauce

46,000 annual searches

Photo by Chris Liverani on Unsplash Photo by Chris Liverani on Unsplash

Drum roll for our number one most searched sauce in New Jersey…

1️⃣ Worcestershire sauce

Photo by Kelsey Todd on Unsplash Photo by Kelsey Todd on Unsplash

What? How? Why? Are we sure that this isn’t googled 50,600 times a year because nobody has a clue how to properly spell it?

I have to believe the only reason this is number one in NJ is because people aren’t googling “how to make grandma’s tomato pasta sauce,” otherwise there'd be no competition.

