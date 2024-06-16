New Jersey’s most popular condiment isn’t what you’d expect
Summer means the start of barbecue season in New Jersey, so we’re going to be using a lot of condiments in the coming months.
Slathering a hot dog or hamburger with your favorite toppings is one of the best parts of an outdoor hangout in the summer, but do you think you can guess what the Garden State’s most popular condiment is?
If it were up to me: it would be hot sauce. No question.
Whether it's a national brand like Frank’s Hot Sauce or something Jersey-made like White House Station sauce, any food item is just a vehicle for me to basically set my tongue on fire.
However, a recent study shows that New Jerseyans prefer something much different when it comes to condiments.
The experts at The Cookie Rookie used Google search data to see which popular sauces are the most loved in each U.S. state and nationally.
According to their research these are New Jersey’s top ten searched sauces:
🔟 Ranch dipping sauce
22,200 annual searches
9️⃣ Hot sauce
22,400 annual searches
8️⃣ Tartar sauce
22,900 annual searches
7️⃣ Relish
26,300 annual searches
6️⃣ Ketchup
27,300 annual searches
5️⃣ Mayonnaise
28,500 annual searches
4️⃣ Salsa
31,800 annual searches
3️⃣ Pesto
45,600 annual searches
2️⃣ Sriracha Sauce
46,000 annual searches
Drum roll for our number one most searched sauce in New Jersey…
1️⃣ Worcestershire sauce
What? How? Why? Are we sure that this isn’t googled 50,600 times a year because nobody has a clue how to properly spell it?
I have to believe the only reason this is number one in NJ is because people aren’t googling “how to make grandma’s tomato pasta sauce,” otherwise there'd be no competition.
