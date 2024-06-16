Can we ‘circle back?’ Here’s NJ’s most hated corporate jargon

Do you feel that there would be much more "synergy" if we started "thinking outside the box" in this "new normal" of constant corporate speak?

I think that "at the end of the day" these changes would definitely "move the needle."

Have I successfully made you want to throw whatever device you’re reading this on?

If so, it’s because we’re all burned out on the same corporate jargon we hear everyday - maybe even every email - in the workplace.

I’ll "circle back" to that in one second.

CareerMinds analyzed the answers from 3,000 respondents to a survey they put together to determine the most loathed corporate buzzwords.

According to their press release, these are the ones that really grind New Jersey's gears. See if yours makes the list:

Borrowed from Spider-Man, this term in tenth place is used to describe a gut feeling that something might be off. While it's meant to acknowledge intuition, using it in serious contexts can trivialize concerns, making it challenging to voice genuine issues without seeming trivial.

The process of collecting ideas to solve problems or develop new offerings, idea harvesting can sometimes focus more on the volume of ideas rather than their quality. This emphasis can make employees feel that thoughtful, quality contributions are undervalued.

I’ll be honest, I’m guilty of this one. I think it makes whatever you’re doing at least 20% cooler than it actually is.

Everything feels like a do-or-die mission with this phrase. It’s like saying every single task is a make-or-break moment for the company, which just pumps up the stress levels unnecessarily.

It's the ultimate in innovation-speak, but constantly chasing the next big thing can leave teams exhausted. Not every project needs to be on the frontier of technology, sometimes you just need to get good work done without the hype.

A Change Agent drives transformation within an organization. While the role is crucial, highlighting it can sometimes feel like it diminishes the collaborative efforts of other team members, potentially causing frustration when the focus is on a single 'hero.'

This tech-sounding term is all about speeding things up to see results faster. While it screams 'innovation', it often just ends up sounding pretentious and leaving people out of the loop.

To me it just sounds like you’re slurring your words.

Encouraging employees to exceed normal limits and innovate, this phrase often comes across as a vague directive to 'just do more.' Without clear goals or reasons, it can leave employees feeling stressed about uncertain expectations.

This one turns inspired projects into a soul-sucking checklist. When we reduce our work to just items on a list, where's the room for passion and creativity?

At the top of the list is this cheeky nugget, which is supposed to remind you to stick to tasks that match your pay grade. It might sound cute at first, but it can also box you into your current role and dim your shine if you're trying to climb that career ladder and add more value.

This term paints multitasking as akin to a juggler keeping several balls in the air simultaneously. While it's meant to sound manageable and even fun, it often underplays the real stress and complexity involved in keeping multiple projects moving smoothly.

So there you have it, bosses of New Jersey (no, Bruce, not you). We could probably tone it down when it comes to using these phrases... unless my boss is reading this, in which case: I love it! Keep up the good work!

