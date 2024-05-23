This is the Garden State, so plant a garden

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

I remember the first time I put a shovel in the ground. I was 12 years old and we just moved from South Philadelphia to a little town in South Jersey called Delran.

My dad couldn't wait to plant vegetables in his backyard. We lived in a row home in Philly with concrete all around and now we had a yard!

My father handed me a shovel and told me to dig up the grass in rectangular pieces in 1-by-3 foot pieces and stack them on the side of the house until we had a 15-by-15-foot square of dirt.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media
I was not a happy camper, but I somehow got the job done. You would think I would hate gardening from that experience but the opposite happened, and I've been hooked on gardening ever since.

I still plant veggies in pots on my patio but a few years back I started fooling around with flowers. It's something I can't resist every spring. If you've never done it, you might want to give it a try. It's a great stress reliever and the rewards hit you in the face every time you enter your yard.

This year I had some help from my daughter who has a pretty good eye for color. We purchased more flowers that I thought would fit but last weekend we got down to it and I wanted to show you the results. And maybe inspire some people to give it a try.

Now we just have to figure out where all these things are going to go

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media
In less than an hour, we had all but one leftover flower plant

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media
When you're planting in shallow planters or pots it's essential to use good potting soil

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media
We had five hanging planters on the deck railing to fill

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media
I did buy a couple of pre-made hanging baskets from Red Top Market in Southampton

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media
It was fun mixing all of the different colors and varieties

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media
Now I just have to remember to water them every day when the summer heat comes

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media
The view from the lake was worth the effort

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media
