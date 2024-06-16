Hey NJ, be on the lookout because these pests are out in full force

It feels like we’re seeing them now more than ever.

I’ve had numerous occasions so far this year where I’ve found these pests attached to my leg.

I’ve been lucky though to catch them before they really dug into me.

I’m talking about ticks, and boy are they out to get us this year.

You’ll usually only find them in longer grass, but they can pop up anywhere. Because of my golf addiction (and hitting some bad shots into high grass), I’ve found four ticks on me so far this year.

Am I the only one that feels like I’ve seen them now more than ever? In previous years I’ve been in spots where I could have found a tick on me, but didn’t. Maybe I was just lucky.

An easy trick for getting a tick out from your skin is to put alcohol on a piece of cotton. Press and hold it against the tick and it will release itself. Maybe they’re lightweights?

Ticks can transport a wide variety of diseases, the most notable being Lyme Disease. So be extra careful and check yourself for them.

Do a thorough inspect of your body because they can be found anywhere on your person. The other day I found one climbing along my shirt. So they don’t always go for your legs. They might try to go elsewhere.

Steer clear of high grass if possible. But if you can’t, make sure you check yourself directly after.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

