Three New Jersey gems you’ve likely never been to before

We’re at the time of year where it’s fun to be outside. There’s an endless amount of activities you can do from county fairs, golf, hiking, outdoor dining etc.

So get ready for some family fun this summer, or a date night out.

Here are three gems you’ve likely never been to.

Historic Walnford Park

Historic Walnford Park is in Upper Freehold and it’s really off the beaten path if you’ve never seen it before. You can have horse drawn wagon rides, and check out all the historic artifacts there.

It’s also a great spot to get outside and enjoy the peace and quiet of nature. Great for a fun relaxing day.

Recklesstown Farm Distillery

Right off of route 206 in Columbus New Jersey this place has virtually every drink imaginable. You can make a reservation there Thursday through Sunday. Be sure to check out their food truck Friday events. Great for a date night, or just a summer night out.

Burlington County Farm Fair

This event is being hosted from July 16th - 20th this year and there’s so much to offer. They’ve got tons of great vendors to check out, from candle shops, food trucks, bakeries and so much more.

Lots of animals as well considering it’s the “farm” fair. Great for little kids to be entertained.

And if none of that excites you, they’ve also got a host of rides you can go on to make it a fun family event.

