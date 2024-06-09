NJ should not be in the business of killing geese (Opinion)

You don't have to be an animal lover to feel like it's unnecessary to kill them to make people's lives easier.

It's been well documented what has been happening at a park in Peapack-Gladstone New Jersey.

The short rundown of it if you haven't heard is that a park in the area has been overrun by geese, and the towns solution to get rid of them is to "gas the geese", using carbon dioxide to kill them.

That motion was approved by borough officials as was reported by our own Erin Vogt.

And frankly, it's an outrage. The geese will be rounded up while they are molting, meaning they are unable to fly away.

There is a Facebook group called "Save the Liberty Park Canada Geese in Peapack-Gladstone" that has unfortunately had their hopes dashed by this decision to kill them.

The group has listed numerous other alternatives to the gassing, with the most prevalent being relocation. An option that the town considers unlikely to work because the geese would return.

Here's an option: Why not at least try the relocation before determining to gas them? If you're going to go to the lengths of catching them while they can't fly (cruel enough) try relocating them before you kill them.

We talked about this on the radio a few weeks back and had plenty of callers (some from the Peapack-Gladstone area) tell us that the infestation was not nearly as bad as it was being made out to be.

We were also told that the geese suffer while being gassed and are not killed instantly.

It's a cruel, cruel solution to a problem that doesn't need one. I maintain that you don't even have to be an animal lover to realize that this is cruel. You just need to have a heart.

