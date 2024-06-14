NJ cop saves an arm and a life with lawnmower disaster

Imagine you're cutting the grass and the mower malfunctions and you find a blade has nearly severed your arm.

Something similar happened to a landscaper near Mosie Road and South Street in Peapack. Thankfully, someone was able to call 9-1-1 and help wasn't far away.

Peapack-Gladstone Detective Nicholas Ortiza answered the call. Detective Ortiza assessed the situation immediately as he exited his vehicle and brought his tactical tourniquet in order to stop the massive bleeding.

Ortiza was able to apply the tourniquet and stop the bleeding, saving both the arm and the man's life. Peapack Gladstone First Aid and Rescue also played a major role in getting the man prepped for the NJ State Police Medivac Helicopter to airlift the man to a nearby hospital.

Thank you to Detective Ortiza for stepping up, applying his expert training, and keeping calm, cool, and collected to get the job done and give this man a second chance.

