New Jersey forest fire caused by humans, DEP says

CHATSWORTH — Investigators say a forest fire that burned more than 11,000 acres of the New Jersey Pinelands was caused by human activity in an area known for illegal bonfires.

The state Forest Fire Service stopped short of saying whether the blaze was deliberately set or caused accidentally, saying an investigation is ongoing. The fire was declared to be 100 percent contained on Monday, having burned 11,600 acres.

The blaze was spotted Saturday afternoon in the Penn State Forest in Woodland Township. Investigators say it began in a remote section of forest where people have been known to start illegal bonfires.

No homes or businesses were damaged by the blaze, and no injuries or mandatory evacuations were reported.

