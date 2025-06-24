😎 July is a great month for festivals in New Jersey

😎 Every weekend is bursting with fun things to do across the Garden State

😎 These are 12 of the best and unique festivals happening in July

There’s no shortage of things to do in New Jersey, especially on the weekends when a festival or an event is happening in the state.

During July, there are tons of Fourth of July activities, whether it be a festival or fireworks.

So, this is a list of the 12 best festivals happening in New Jersey for 2025 that are not related to the Fourth of July.

Marinated With BBQ Sauce Pork Spare Rib On Hot Grill AVNphotolab loading...

July 11-13

201 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood

Time: Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The NJ State Barbecue Championship is a three-day festival featuring a championship barbecue competition, live cooking demos, special displays, and food and beverage vendors. The Anglesea Blues Festival features both national and blues musicians, held in conjunction with the barbecue championship.

Purple jeep (Jen Ursillo) Purple jeep (Jen Ursillo) loading...

July 11 – 13

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood

Time: Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jeep lovers unite at the NJ Jeep Invasion coming to Wildwood on the beach. This celebration of all things Jeep features hundreds of modified vehicles, showcasing everything from rugged off-road monsters to sleek and custom-built designs. There will be vibrant displays, vendor booths, educational workshops, and Jeeps cruising around the island. Off-road enthusiasts can also take part in various activities, including obstacle courses.

Caribbean food (Canva) Caribbean food (Canva) loading...

July 12

Wiggins Park on the Camden Waterfront, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden

Time: 2 to 8 p.m.

This free community event celebrates Caribbean culture with authentic Caribbean food, music, and entertainment

Tacos (Canva) Tacos (Canva) loading...

July 12

Washington Lake Park, 626 Hurfville Cross Keys Rd, Sewell

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $7 pp (kids under 5 are free)

“Hold on to your sombreros and get ready to shake your maracas” at Taco Palooza. This festival is dedicated to celebrating all things taco. Enjoy food trucks, restaurants, chefs, beer, sangria, margaritas, kids activities, vendors, live music, and awards for top traditional taco, trendsetter taco, and loco taco.

Attendees are also asked to bring a non-perishable canned or boxed item to help support the local food pantry.

Fresh blueberries in baskets at a local farmer's market ErimacGroup loading...

July 12-13

330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Terhune Orchards is celebrating all things blueberry during this bash. Take a stroll around the farm, and pick-your-own blueberries on the two-acre patch.

Visit with barnyard friends. Enjoy children’s tractors, games, wagon rides and other activities. Relax and enjoy live music each day. When hunger strikes, visit Pam’s Blueberry Bash Buffet filled with lots of blueberry treats and homemade goodies.

The winery will be open with plenty of seating. Enjoy a tasting flight, a glass of wine, or a wine slushy. Toast the season with Terhune’s own apple-blueberry wine called Harvest Blues.

(canva) (canva) loading...

July 19

56 Conger St., Dover

Time: 5 to 10 p.m.

Admission: $5 (free parking)

Grab your lederhosen and enjoy this ultimate Germanfest! Enjoy beer, food, and music. This event is rain or shine. The covered pavilion can hold over 200 people.

Enjoy bratwurst, burgers, sauerkraut, coleslaw, assorted desserts, and a fine selection of German beers.

Summer in the Street (Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District) Summer in the Street (Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District) loading...

July 19

Washington Street, Toms River

Time: 2 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

Summer is alive in Toms River. Enjoy vendors, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, games, and more.

St. Ann's Italian Feast in Hoboken (Facebook) St. Ann's Italian Feast in Hoboken (Facebook) loading...

July 23 – 27

704 Jefferson St., Hoboken

Time: Wednesday-Thursday 6 to 11 p.m., Friday-Sunday 1 to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

This is the 115th year for the St. Ann’s Italian Festival. Whether you’re Italian or not, you’ll love everything this festival has to offer from delicious food and fun games, to live music, a beer garden, and nightly entertainment. Dig into favorites like zeppoles, wood-fire pizza, cheesesteak, and so much more. Come hungry.

Summer Brew Fest (Canva) Summer Brew Fest (Canva) loading...

July 25

Carteret PAC, 46 Washington St., Carteret

Time: 6 p.m.

Tickets: $40, which includes a souvenir sampling glass

15 of New Jersey’s best breweries will be on hand for Summer Brew Fest, where participants can sample more than 40 handcrafted brews made right here in the Garden State.

Explore seasonal favorites, talk with brewmasters, shop the artisan crafters, and indulge in summertime bites. Hang out on the rooftop lounge, weather permitting.

Tattoo (Jen Ursillo) Tattoo (Jen Ursillo) loading...

July 25 – 27

Ocean Place Resort and Spa, 1 Ocean Blvd, Long Branch

Time: Friday 2 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday noon to midnight, and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Get tattooed on the beach! Over 30 epic tattoo artists from around the country will be on hand at Asbury Tattoo Fest. They will be tattooing live over three days. Join for a weekend of ink and entertainment that also includes burlesque performances, contests, and prizes.

Cheers in Chester Wine and Beer Festival (Canva) Cheers in Chester Wine and Beer Festival (Canva) loading...

July 26

Municipal Field, 134 Main St., Chester

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Tickets: $60 until July 12. $65 on July 13, $70 starting July 20, and $75 at the door

100 craft brew, wine, and spirit samples will be on hand at this festival, plus food, and live music.

A general admission ticket includes a 5-ounce sample cup, samples of beer and wine, music, and access to food, vendors, and merchandise.

Italian Fest at Monmouth Park (Google Street View and Canva) Italian Fest at Monmouth Park (Google Street View and Canva) loading...

July 26 and 27

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $6 (kids 12 and younger are free) Parking is free

Sponsored by The Asbury Park Press, the annual Italian Festival and Wine Tasting features Italian favorites from over a dozen of the area’s top restaurants, delis, and food trucks. Pair the dish with a sampling of wines at the Italian wine tasting.

Five 2-ounce samples plus a commemorative glass costs $15. Enjoy live music from Madison Ave Band and Garden State Groove.

Participating food trucks include Bada Bing Bites, The Baked Bear, Bella Ciao Pizza, Dellano’s Food Service, Enzo’s, L’Aquario Seafood Italiano, La Tradizione, Little Sicilian Riceballs, Pizza Veloce, Plaza House Coffee, Java and Gelato, Cold Stone Creamery, Taste of Napoli, Tony’s Italian Sausage, Your Sister’s Balls, Lola’s and Wild Bills.

