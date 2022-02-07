New Jersey cities make list for most single people

If you’re looking for that special someone, but don’t know where to look, you might want to start in Hoboken. According to a new survey, the Mile Square City is the suburb with the second-highest percentage of singles in the country.

The research was done by a site called Solitaire Bliss and looked at suburbs of major metropolitan areas. They analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to find out which major suburbs have the highest percentage of single people, including people who have never been married, and those who are divorced or separated.

If you still don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day, there is only one major suburb with a higher percentage of singles than Hoboken: Euclid, OH, a suburb of Cleveland, and who wants to go to Cleveland?

In Hoboken, 58.7% of the adults are single.

But Hoboken isn’t the only New Jersey city on the list. Hackensack is fifth with 57.6% of the population unattached. Hackensack ranks fifth in both most single women and single men, while Hoboken is second with single men and seventh with single women.

Hackensack also has the fifth most divorcees among American suburbs.

You would think that with two cities ranking so high that New Jersey would be one of the top states for singles, but we’re not. We rank 36th among the 50 states at 47.2% singles. Vermont is the state with the highest percentage of singles at 55.5%. They also rank #1 for most single men, while Mississippi has the most single women.

