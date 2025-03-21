Look up! Tickets available for NJ’s first of 3 major air shows
✈️ There will be three major free air shows in New Jersey in the spring and summer
✈️ The first will be the Power in the Pines Open House and Air Show
✈️ VIP Experience tickets will be available on Saturday
The full line up for the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Power in the Pines Open House and Air Show was announced Friday, the first of at least three major airshows in New Jersey during the spring and summer.
The US Air Force Thunderbirds will be joined by the Wings of Blue parachute team, low level aerial refueling demos by a C-17 and KC-46 and U.S. Marines UH-60 Sling Load Operations for the show on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18. They will perform on both Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.
There is no ticket required to attend. Parking is free and the gates to the Joint Base open at 9 a.m.
ALSO READ: NJ officials have no idea when they can reopen collapsing I-80
Air shows in Atlantic City, Wildwood
Tickets are required for the premium seats called the "Enjoy the Flight Line" VIP experience. Ticketholders will have a premium seat, catered lunch, unlimited soft drinks and a "premium view" of the show.
Tickets can be reserved at no cost starting Saturday at 9 a.m. at powerinthepines.com/tickets.
Visit Atlantic City this week announced the return of its air show now called the Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival on July 15 and July 16. Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority will host its first Wildwoods Thunder Over the Ocean Airshow on Sept. 6.
