New Jersey 101.5 wins breaking-news award from NJ Broadcasters Association

TRENTON — New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM), the state’s most listened to radio station, was recognized this week by the New Jersey Broadcasters Association at its annual conference in Atlantic City where the station earned a Best of the Best award.

The station’s breaking-news coverage of a fatal bus accident in Paramus won in the NJBA’s Breaking Story category.

On the morning of May 17, 2018, a school bus from East Brook Middle School collided with a dump truck on Interstate 80 after the bus driver crossed three lanes of traffic in what prosecutors say was an attempt to make an illegal U-turn.

Teacher Jennifer Williamson and 10-year-old student Miranda Vargas lost their lives.

New Jersey 101.5 New Anchor Jen Ursillo — with online support by Digital Managing Editor Louis Hochman, Deputy Digital Editor Sergio Bichao and journalist and Digital Operations Specialist Dan Alexander — delivered the latest information on the accident through the station’s dayparts.

“For almost 30 years, New Jersey 101.5 has been a voice for the people of the state,” said Ron deCastro, New Jersey 101.5 market president and chief revenue officer. “This award reflects the station’s commitment to its audience.”

The fatal accident has resulted in a number of proposals by federal and state officials to address school bus safety.

“I’m tremendously proud that the station’s news department has been recognized by the NJBA for their exemplary work,” said New Jersey 101.5 News Director Annette Petriccione. “Our team of broadcast and digital journalists work hard to keep the public informed and uphold the core principals of journalism.”

Selected online coverage of Paramus bus tragedy:

::: Paramus teacher killed with student in Rt. 80 school bus crash

::: Video released of deadly bus crash

::: After deadly crash, Paramus buys buses with belts

::: NJ school bus driver hit with 41 new charges for deadly crash

::: Paramus school bus driver in fatal crash: 14 license suspensions

::: Paramus boy doesn't know teacher is dead, gets visit from a hero

::: After school bus crash, NJ lawmaker seeks national seat-belt law

Since 1990, New Jersey 101.5 has been reflecting the passions and priorities of its audience, which now numbers 1 million listeners a week and 2 million digital readers a month.

The award was announced June 13 at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Atlantic City during the NJBA’s 71st Annual Conference & Gala saluting The Majesty of Radio. Founded in 1946, the NJBA is the trade association for television and radio stations in New Jersey.

