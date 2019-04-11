NJ school bus driver hit with 41 new charges for deadly crash

MORRISTOWN — A school bus driver charged in a crash that killed a Paramus student and a teacher last year is now facing several more charges.

Hudy Muldrow Sr. initially faced two counts of reckless vehicular homicide stemming from the May 2018 crash on Route 80 in Mount Olive. The crash killed 51-year-old teacher Jennifer Williamson, 51, and 10-year-old student Miranda Vargas.

He had been expected to face more charges for the injuries sustained by the survivors.

Morris County prosecutors on Wednesday say a grand jury handed up an indictment charging the 78-year-old Woodland Park resident with 25 counts of assault by auto.

Muldrow was also charged on a summons complaint with 16 additional counts of assault by auto, though those counts are considered disorderly persons offenses or misdemeanors.

State Police have said Muldrow missed a turn and tried to make an illegal U-turn on the highway. The bus, which was carrying 44 people, was broadsided by a dump truck and broke apart.

Muldrow denies he was trying to make an illegal U-turn.

A lawsuit by media companies last year forced the state to release Department of Transportation traffic video that recorded the crash. The footage shows the bus driving perpendicularly across several lanes of traffic on Route 80. The bus appears to aim for an emergency exit that crosses the grassy median dividing the highway. A dump truck, traveling in the middle lane, then slams into the side of the bus, shoving it off the road.

The truck driver was not charged with any crime.

As a result of the crash, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law requiring all new school buses be equipped with seat belts that restrain passengers' torsos as well as their laps. Lawmakers also considered requiring testing for older bus drivers.