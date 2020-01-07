Native American artifacts stolen from Jersey Shore historical society

TUCKERTON — The Tuckerton Historical Society posted pictures of five stone artifacts they said were taken from display cases during open hours over the summer. The organization realized the exhibits were missing in August.

"A timely Little Egg Harbor police report was filed, with all surrounding information that we were able to provide. Appropriate dealers and societies were informed to keep an eye out for the items. We are now taking the investigation more public," the organization said on its Facebook page.

The Society said that they have "high-definition inventory photographs of all five artifacts that clearly identify them."

The Society asked anyone with information about the artifacts to call them at 609-294-1547.

The Tuckerton Historical Society preserves the history of Little Egg Harbor and Tuckerton, and maintains the Giffordtown Schoolhouse and the Tuckerton Little Borough Hall. The schoolhouse has a display of Lenape Indian artifacts.

