Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Thursday:

After covering New Jersey for nearly four decades, there are few things that can actually shock me about Garden State Politics.

Until yesterday.

When word first broke about an aide to a New Jersey congressman staging a violent fake ambush the political world was buzzing.

As the details came out, it left many of us speechless.

The lengths federal prosecutors say Natalie Greene went to make her story believable are hard to wrap your mind around.

Before you scroll to the details, I will caution you the detail and photos are graphic and may be disturbing to read and view.

Prosecutors say Greene and an accomplice called 9-1-1 to report she had been abducted the three men in a politically motivated attack.

Police found her in a wooded area of South Jersey. Her wrists and feet were bound by zip-ties. Her body had multiple slash marks. Anti-Trump graffiti was written on her body.

Police photos show a bloody and horrific scene.

It was all staged. Greene even paid someone to mutilate her body, according to court documents.

What prompted the 26-year-old law student to concoct such an elaborate and violent ruse?

That is one thing that has yet to be revealed.

Keep scrolling to read all the gruesome details.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images loading...

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed legislation Wednesday that compels his administration to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, bowing to political pressure from his own party after initially resisting those efforts.

Trump could have chosen to release many of the files on his own months ago.

“Democrats have used the ‘Epstein’ issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories,” Trump said in a social media post as he announced he had signed the bill.

Now, the bill requires the Justice Department to release all files and communications related to Epstein, as well as any information about the investigation into his death in a federal prison in 2019, within 30 days. It allows for redactions about Epstein’s victims for ongoing federal investigations, but DOJ cannot withhold information due to “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.”

It’s long been established that Trump had been friends with Epstein, the disgraced financier who was close to the world’s elite. But the president has consistently said he did not know of Epstein’s crimes and had cut ties with him long ago.

ICE agents outside Ocean Seafood Depot in Newark Nov. 19, 2025 ICE agents outside Ocean Seafood Depot in Newark Nov. 19, 2025 (Radio Cosecha via YouTube) loading...

🚨ICE agents return to Newark with dozens of workers questioned and some detained

🚨Lawmakers call the enforcement fear-based and politically driven.

🚨The warehouse was raided in January days after Donald Trump took office

NEWARK — ICE agents returned Wednesday morning to the site of one of their first operations after Trump took office this year.

News 12 and NJ.com reported that over two dozen ICE agents surrounded Ocean Seafood Depot on Adams Street in the Ironbound section around 8 a.m. Three vans with passengers later left the warehouse. Emily Molinari, spokeswoman for the FBI's Newark office, confirmed they were also present "assisting our partners at HSI."

About 50 workers were sent outside and 20 were questioned and detained, one worker told NJ.com. The ICE agents left around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators are working to recover another $3 million after the Spotswood Public School District got hit by a major scam (Canva/Google Maps) Investigators are working to recover another $3 million after the Spotswood Public School District got hit by a major scam (Canva/Google Maps) loading...

🔴 Nearly $5 million meant for the Spotswood school district was stolen

🔴 Some funds were recovered but the cyber theft still leaves them down millions

SPOTSWOOD — Nearly $5 million has been stolen from a school district in Middlesex County after it was tricked by a cyber criminal, according to local officials.

It's a major loss for the Spotswood Public School District, which had an operating budget of $36.5 million in the 2023-24 school year.

Spotswood serves around 1,700 students from pre-k through 12th grade, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Local Mayor Rich O'Brien only recently announced the shocking thefts, which he said happened weeks ago. He couldn't talk about the situation due to an ongoing investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Feds say Natalie Greene faked anti Trump ambush (USDOJ) Photos of Natalie Greene after the reported attack on July 23 2025 (USDOJ) loading...

🕵️‍♀️ Former aide to GOP congressman accused of staging a violent, politically themed fake ambush

💻 Investigators found online searches, body-mod studio receipts and matching zip ties that unraveled the July 2025 hoax

⚖️ Natalie Greene faces federal charges for conspiracy and false statements

A 26-year-old Ocean City woman who worked as an aide to Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew has been accused of staging an elaborate politically motivated attack over the summer.

Federal prosecutors said that Natalie Greene paid to have alarming and somewhat distinct slash marks cut into her torso, hours before picking up a friend and heading to a South Jersey nature reserve.

They then called 911 to report a fake ambush by three adult men.

The duo both told police about the men binding Greene’s ankles and wrists with zip ties and making threats of having a gun.

When police responded, Greene had multiple scalpel cuts to her arms, neck and body, and messages scrawled on her in marker, including “Trump whore.”

A Newark Police Captain is accused of a DWI on Nov 1 - Newark Police Captain accused of DWI (newarkpublicsafety.org, Getty Stock) A Newark Police Captain is accused of DWI on Nov. 1, 2025 (newarkpublicsafety.org, Getty Stock) loading...

🚔 Newark Police Captain Elvis Perez is accused of weaving close to another car and driving 20 mph under the limit.

🍺 Police say Perez smelled strongly of alcohol and later tested for a BAC level nearly double the legal limit.

⚖️ He was suspended without pay and is to appear in Readington Municipal Court on Dec. 4.

More details have been revealed about a Newark police captain’s recent DWI arrest in Hunterdon County.

Elvis Perez has been suspended without pay since Nov. 2, as he faces “an accused motor vehicle violation,” Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda previously said.

The night before around 11 p.m., the 55-year-old Perez was heading from Newark to Middletown, where he lives.

A Readington police officer saw Perez’s black Ford crawling 20 miles below the speed limit on Route 202, weaving drastically in the road.

The vehicle crossed into the left lane of travel and almost sideswiped another car, near Route 629.

Perez also drifted onto the dashed line that separates traffic in the opposite direction before being pulled over, according to a police report and traffic citation secured through an OPRA request by New Jersey 101.5.

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The Atlantic City you probably don't know Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.