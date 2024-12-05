Mysterious drones now put public safety at risk — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

With kids spending considerable time on the internet every day, parents need to understand how to identify where predators are lurking and how to safeguard their children.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 presents a special Town Hall broadcast, “Targeted: Protecting New Jersey Children from Online Predators,” confronting the crisis of online child predators, and how children and parents are affected.

WOODBRIDGE — New Jersey's race for governor in 2025 is crowded, with multiple candidates on both sides of the political aisle.

Five of those candidates gathered on stage Wednesday in front of hundreds of New Jersey employers and business leaders.

Here is how they say they will make NJ better if you elect them to be the next governor.

TRENTON — A New Jersey corrections officer has admitted to beating a sex offender inmate, who died of a stroke days later.

Giuseppe Mandara, 55, of Brick, pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault at a Tuesday state Superior Court hearing in Union County.

Under his plea deal, Mandara forfeited his job and was barred from any future public office or work.

The plea deal clears an official misconduct charge, which would have resulted in a mandatory minimum sentence. The grand jury that reviewed the case declined to hand up any homicide-related charges.

NJ Transit and Amtrak riders affected by Monday's suspension of service should get an "immediate" refund, according to U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District.

Service on the Northeast Corridor, which is owned and maintained by Amtrak, and NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line was suspended because of overhead wire problems at the Swift interlocking in Kearny. There were delays on both lines for the rest of the day. The problem "involved" a pantograph on top of a train, according to NJ Transit.

The recent drone sightings in the skies over New Jersey took a serious turn when a medical helicopter's landing had to be moved.

Fire officials in Branchburg canceled a landing at Raritan Valley Community College after a crash within the township on Nov. 26 because of the drones, Brian Serge, supervisor of security at the college, told NJ.com. Serge said he did not get any additional information.

