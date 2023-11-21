Murphy’s EV mandate — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Despite serious questions about the state's electric infrastructure, Gov. Phil Murphy is pressing ahead with plans to ban gas powered cars and trucks in New Jersey.

The Murphy administration is expected to formally adopt a policy known as "Advanced Clean Cars II."

Under that plan, all new car sales will have to be electric vehicles by 2035.

CLARK — The longtime mayor of this Union County township is facing corruption charges after state prosecutors accused him of using municipal resources to run his landscaping business.

Mayor Salvatore "Sal" Bonaccorso, who has been in office since 2001, ran Bonaccorso & Son out of his office, using township resources to store and maintain records including computers and fax machines, Attorney General Matt Platkin said Monday.

New Jersey's top law enforcement official is calling for the immediate termination of Clark's police chief and a sergeant in charge of the police department's internal affairs operations.

But no criminal charges are being filed against the pair.

The Office of the Attorney General on Monday released a 43-page report detailing an investigation into allegations of abhorrent language, self dealing, cover-ups, racist habits, and internal affairs abuses that had been reported to be going on for years among leaders in the force.

Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly annual pass for its lowest price ever.

The 2024-25 GoWild! Annual pass is $499.

When the Union-based company officially went bankrupt this year, there were 13 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New Jersey left to shut down, down from dozens years earlier.

Harmon’s retailers were the first to close down, which made customers even more excited to hear that an investor has plans to try and bring back that beauty brand in some form.

The company’s baby goods brand, Buy Buy Baby, has also been given a new chapter in a planned, limited rollout.

