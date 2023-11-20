🔴 Bed, Bath and Beyond shutdown all stores in 2023

🔴 Major retailers taking over a few NJ locations

🔴 Different NJ company among those moving in

When the Union-based company officially went bankrupt this year, there were 13 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New Jersey left to shut down, down from dozens years earlier.

Harmon’s retailers were the first to close down, which made customers even more excited to hear that an investor has plans to try and bring back that beauty brand in some form.

The company’s baby goods brand, Buy Buy Baby, has also been given a new chapter in a planned, limited rollout.

And the Bed, Bath and Beyond name has lived on, online, as a rebrand for Overstock.com.

So, what has been happening when it comes to those shuttered stores around NJ?

Bed Bath and Beyond closed store in Mount Laurel (Google Maps) Bed Bath and Beyond closed store in Mount Laurel (Google Maps) loading...

At least two have been taken over by iconic retailer, Macy’s, to open new, smaller format stores, as reported by NJ Biz.

Macys logo (Macys logo) loading...

Those have been the plans in Mount Laurel and Ramsey — at the 30,200-square-foot space at Centerton Square and 25,000-square-foot space at Interstate Shopping Center along Route 17, respectively, according to NJ Biz, citing Welco Realty.

Bed Bath and Beyond store closed in Ramsey (Google Maps) Bed Bath and Beyond store closed in Ramsey (Google Maps) loading...

Smaller format stores have seemed to work for Barnes and Noble — which has closed several larger stores in NJ to reopen at different, nearby locations in Holmdel, Union, and Paramus.

There also have been other major retailers who won NJ locations at the bankruptcy auction — including another company with NJ roots.

Burlington store logo (Burlington store logo) loading...

In Mercer County, a former Bed Bath and Beyond store in Hamilton Township has a future as a Burlington store, as one of 50 store leases taken over by the discount clothing retailer, for a total of nearly $14 million.

Bed Bath Beyond store in Hamilton Mercer becoming Burlington (Google Maps) Bed Bath Beyond store in Hamilton Mercer becoming Burlington (Google Maps) loading...

The store at 160 Marketplace Blvd. is next to a Wren Kitchens, which opened earlier this year in a space that used to be a Pier One Imports store.

Further north, the store at 404 Route 3 West in Clifton that used to be a Bed, Bath and Beyond was also part of the Burlington winning bid.

Bed Bath Beyond store in Clifton becoming Burlington (Google Maps) Bed Bath Beyond store in Clifton becoming Burlington (Google Maps) loading...

Burlington Stores first opened a Burlington Coat Factory store in Burlington in 1972, after decades as a wholesaler of women's coats starting in the 1920s.

Michael’s Stores, Barnes & Noble Booksellers and Aldi also successfully took over some of the old store fronts — though none of those appeared to be NJ locations, according to CNBC as of November.

