These 2 Barnes & Noble stores have found new homes in NJ

📚 Paramus Barnes & Noble has found a new home

📚 Another of the chain's longtime stores, in Union, has reopened

📚 Barnes & Noble has downsized several spots with pricey leases

A Barnes & Noble in North Jersey has officially found a new storefront, just as another of the book retailer’s longtime spots has opened at a new address in Union County.

The Paramus store had previously confirmed its Route 17 southbound space would be closing this season.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Bergen County spot would be relocating less than a mile on the opposite side of the highway, within the former Toys R Us storefront.

No date has been set for the relaunch.

The existing Paramus store was closing up shop on March 18 — its cafe would shut down after March 11.

📚 Union Barnes & Noble reopens at new storefront

After recently shutting down its storefront along Route 22 in Springfield, the Union Barnes & Noble was holding a grand opening at its new location on Wednesday within Union Plaza.

In Monmouth County late last year, the Holmdel Barnes and Noble downsized to a different storefront within the same shopping plaza along Route 35 — next to Best Buy within Commons at Holmdel.

As of this winter, there were nearly 20 Barnes and Noble stores in NJ listed on the company’s website (including the new Union store).

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.