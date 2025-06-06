Murphy’s energy sham is insulting to voters — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Friday:

attachment-Howell21

🚨 Police responded to two incidents in Howell on Thursday that may be related

🚨 The county emergency team showed up at one incident

🚨 Police told News 12 that a person holding a baby was taken into custody

HOWELL — A man was reported dead in one of two related incidents involving police on Thursday.

The Monmouth County Emergency Response Team was in the area of Southport Drive, a residential neighborhood near an elementary school in the Candlewood section.

The other incident was 3 miles away on White Street, where a man was found dead around 6:40 a.m.

On Thursday afternoon, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago had not released more details about the incidents.

Neighbors told News 12 New Jersey the Southport Drive incident began before dawn on Georgia Tavern Road. The tactical team arrived on Southport Drive at 7:25 a.m.

Video shows the SWAT team moving in formation and entering a home through the front door.

Drone footage shows a person holding a baby being taken into custody.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Trump's Bedminster golf club has been cited for 18 health code violations

🚨 Bedminster club gets lowest health rating in Somerset County

🚨 Inspection finds expired milk, raw meat near other foods

🚨 A new re-inspection report was put out on Wednesday

BEDMINSTER — The Somerset County Health Department found 18 health violations during an inspection of President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster last month, according to a published report.

The luxurious establishment on Lamington Road received a score of 32 out of 100 in the May 6 inspection.

That was the lowest score of any of the more than 100 eateries in Somerset County, Forbes reported. Only one other place got a score lower than 60.

An inspector documented nine critical violations and an equal number of non-critical violations, earning the Bedminster golf club a "C" grade.

David Schutzenhofer, the general manager of Trump National Bedminster, said the inspection report was a "politically motivated attack."

"Never before have we witnessed such visceral hostility from the health department," Schutzenhofer said to the Daily Mail. "We operate one of the most immaculate golf facilities in the country, and we take immense pride in our standards of cleanliness, safety, and hospitality."

Mandolin and guitar stolen from members of the band Heart, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

🚨A man was charged was stealing rock band's instruments

🚨Police were looking for the instruments

🚨Police advise whoever has them to surrender them

ATLANTIC CITY — A local man has been arrested in the theft of two specially made guitars belonging to members of Heart.

Heart's Nancy Wilson posted on her Facebook page that her one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster and a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin belonging to guitarist Paul Moak were stolen from the stage at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which was set up ahead of a concert Saturday night.

Atlantic City police said that Garfield Bennett, 57, of Pleasantville, was taken into custody Wednesday on the first block of south Kentucky Avenue. He is charged with burglary and theft after detectives obtained video of Bennett walking through the city with the guitars, trying to sell them. One of the guitars was sold, while the whereabouts of the other is unknown.

Seaside Heights police arrests Seaside Heights police made over 40 arrests over the 2025 Memorial Day weekend

🏖 Seaside heights takes steps to curtail rowdy teens

🏖 Mayor expects 'many more' problems

🏖 Boardwalk will close early on holidays

Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz told attending this week's borough council meeting he fully anticipates problems with rowdy teens to continue. "My heart tells me we have many more to come," Vaz said.

His comments came as the council began the process of approving a package of ordinances to try and curtail the bad behavior.

In the first council meeting after three people were stabbed in separate incidents as wilding teen rampaged down the boardwalk on Memorial Day Weekend, local officials have proposed a crackdown on summer rentals, higher fines for rowdy behavior and a holiday curfew of 10 p.m.

The curfew would shut the boardwalk down at 10 p.m. instead of midnight on the Fourth of July this year. Moving forward, it would include Memorial Day.

Local officials also introduced a backpack ban on the boardwalk. The language of that ordinance is vague. It states backpacks not used for "reasonable purposes" are banned.

Apparently that would be left to the discretion of police.

Vaz and others believe young people are using backpacks to bring alcohol and other contraband to the boardwalk.

Phil Murphy, electric meters Gov. Phil Murphy at a press briefing on June 5, 2025, about electric rate relief.

💲All NJ ratepayers will get a deduction from their monthly bills

💲Gov. Phil Murphy says the utility group should be investigated

💲NJ utilities may join PSE&G in deferring rate increases

As New Jersey residents brace for a summer of massive electric rate increases that could become a major issue in the November gubernatorial election, Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced temporary relief.

All 3.9 million ratepayers will see a total of $100 deducted from their electric bills this summer and fall. Lower-income families will get a $250 deduction. The deductions will be spread from July to December.

Funding for the deductions will come from the state's Clean Energy Fund, the BPU's share of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative funds and the Solar Alternative Compliance Fund.

"This initiative reflects our administration's broader and enduring commitment to making New Jersey more affordable for more families."

