Murphy administration backs illegals over public safety (Opinion)

The new "Immigrant Trust Directive" issued by NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal goes further than protecting the immigrant community.

The directive ties the hands of local law enforcement and pits law enforcement entities against each other. I've been saying for a while that any move in the direction of a sanctuary state compromises public safety, creates the unintended consequence of increased ICE arrests and separates families. The AG's directive literally states that local law enforcement CANNOT cooperate with federal law enforcement, even preventing them from using a computer or office space.

Here is the statement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement: "ICE will have no choice but to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests."

Matt Rooney, NJ attorney and publisher of the Save Jersey blog, had a couple great points this morning on the show about law enforcement cooperation with the FBI and Homeland Security. And Former prosecutor and LT. Governor Kim Guadagno reminded us of the criminal aliens who have been released only to allegedly commit more crime, murder to be specific.

I don't care about the labels being used: sanctuary city, state, etc. This is not about politics. This is simply about the push by Governor Murphy through his AG to 'weaponize' law enforcement as a political attack tool against President Trump. In that process, you and your community are left potentially vulnerable as public safety is being sacrificed on the altar of political ambition.

