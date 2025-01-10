A snow yellow? Why all NJ drivers need to know this

Ever since the start of 2025, New Jersey has been seeing its fair share of snow. In fact, it's been a little unusual with South Jersey seeing the bulk of the snowflakes.

It's almost like a flip-flop kind of year with the northern portion of the state seeing much less. Of course, it's just January and a lot can still change as the winter season progresses.

We also have to keep in mind that New Jersey's been spoiled over the past few years with minimal snowfall. That, and very mild temperatures may have made us forget how to handle snowy situations.

I myself have had a bag of salt for a few years but didn't need to open it because conditions never got to the point where I needed it. But ever since we entered 2025, that sure has changed.

As for the roads? Yeah, it's been a while. Now that's not to say we haven't completely forgotten how to drive in the snow, but we might be a little rusty.

As anyone would tell you, it's important to take it easy behind the wheel when driving in snow and ice. You would think most drivers would follow that advice, but some out there do feel invincible.

When it comes to highway driving, we all know (well, most of us do) to leave extra distance between the cars in front of us. But what about intersections with traffic signals? Do the rules change there?

I would say yes, but not for the reason you may think. Have you ever heard of something called a snow yellow?

Driving with caution on snowy roads / yellow light / wait Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Probably not, but it's important to understand why that's important. Simply put, a snow yellow is when you're more likely to run a red light when snow and ice are on the ground. And sometimes, it's safer to do so.

Anyone who's ever been in a vehicle that's lost control due to slippery roads knows the fear. Sometimes, those lights might turn yellow when, under normal conditions, it's safe to stop.

But when snow and ice are on the road, it might be better to coast through the light. Yes, it might blink red as you begin to go through it, but it's an understandable situation.

Snow on Route 9 in Manalapan, NJ DOT warning sign Snow on Route 9 in Manalapan (Joe Hewes), NJ DOT warning sign (Dave Lansing) loading...

Sometimes, those intersections are large, and you might fear that you're going to run into other cars as a result of cross traffic turning green. It's scary, I get it. Especially if you've got the type of car that more easily can lose control.

That's what I call the snow yellow. It's a yellow light when the road conditions are so snow and ice-covered that you're better off slowly letting yourself coast through the intersection even if you know it's going to turn red.

As for cross traffic? Anticipate this when a road hasn't been plowed or treated yet and don't go right away. If anything, start to crawl until you're sure there won't be any other traffic crossing late due to the conditions.

I only bring that up because I see far too many cars that feel brave because they have all-wheel drive. They take off right away and at a good speed. Not smart to do this in wintery conditions.

Car accident / skid out of control at a red light Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Yes, it's great if you can do that, but remember that stopping is still difficult. And if snow is on the road, anticipate that snow yellow situation, where another vehicle crosses through when it turns red, is a strong possibility.

Start slow and take it very easy when that light turns green. And please don't be that impatient jerk who hits another vehicle because they couldn't safely stop in time.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.