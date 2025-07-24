The police in one New Jersey town are certainly taken law enforcement to the next level. And it's something every New Jersey town should get behind.

Our police help keep us safe, our roads safe, and do so much for the communities they serve. Which is why it's aways great to be able to share good news about our local officers.

Red Bank police are going to be looking for kids who are exhibiting good behavior. They want to "stop" them so they can issue them a coupon for one free slice of pizza.

As for what kind of good behavior they're looking for? According to redbankgreen, police will be stopping kids who are "wearing a bike helmet, following the rules of the road or otherwise 'doing the right thing' and displaying good citizenship." It's all part of "a new program designed to boost community relations."

Wear a helmet, get free pizza

Red Bank police have already been issuing coupons to kids for exhibiting safe behaviors. And issuing a 'summons' for a free slice of pizza and soda for following safe practices isn't such a bad way to help promote and encourage good behavior from our youngest residents.

For kids who get stopped in Red Bank and receive a coupon, they'll have a couple of options to cash in their reward. They can head to Gianni’s Pizza or New Corner Ristorante for their free slice and soda.

And according to redbankgreen, the campaign seems to be working with multiple coupons having already been given out. Kudos to the Red Bank Police or a job well done.

Spreading the word

More New Jersey towns should follow Red Bank's example of rewarding kids for good, safe behaviors. Biking with a helmet, watching for pedestrians, and overall safe practices are among some of those good behaviors that'll earn you a coupon.

Not only does this promote safety, it also helps build a positive relationship between law enforcement and our youngest residents. A huge win for any New Jersey town.

