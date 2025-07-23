National Ice Cream Day was back on July 20, 2025, and let's be honest, who doesn't love a good ice cream? That's what it's all about during the summer months, after all.

Well OK, summer is about so much more than ice cream, but you get the idea. The point is, ice cream and summer go hand in hand, and that's especially true here in New Jersey.

So it's quite appropriate that National Ice Cream Day fell right around the middle of the summer season. It just feels appropriate as a way to represent the entire season.

When it comes to New Jersey, I decided to have a little fun with this since National Ice Cream Day was over a weekend. We asked 100 people along the Asbury Park boardwalk three simple questions about ice cream.

And to keep it simple, we asked three straight-forward questions with just two simple options to choose from.

Here's what you said was your preferred options when it comes to ice cream.

Chocolate and Vanilla ice cream scoops Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Chocolate vs Vanilla

The first question was probably one of the simplest choices of all. If you had to choose between chocolate or vanilla, what would you choose?

My initial guess before the survey even began is that this would be close to evenly split. However, it soon became apparent there would be a clear leader.

According to you on the boardwalk, 57 of the 100 who responded said chocolate was their preferred flavor. Guess we all have a sweeter tooth than I originally imagined.

Ice cream cup and cone Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Cone vs Cup

The next question had to do with how you like your ice cream served. When given the option, do you prefer to eat your ice cream in a cone, or a cup?

For this one I predicted cone would win against the cup. Simply put, you can eat the cone. You can't eat the cup.

The results, however, were not as definitive as I would've thought with both cone and cup receiving 50 votes each. Guess we're evenly split when it comes to the cup versus cone debate.

Rainbow and chocolate sprinkles jimmies Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Chocolate vs Rainbow

The final question had to do with sprinkles, or jimmies. Between chocolate and rainbow, which would you choose?

I feel I had this one nailed down pretty well. Before we starting asking beachgoers, I predicted rainbow would have a decent lead.

Turns out, that's exactly what happened. Out of 100 people asked this very question, 61 of them said they preferred rainbow sprinkles (or jimmies) over the chocolate ones.

Chocolate Ice Cream NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.