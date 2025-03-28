The 10 best ice cream shops in NJ that will leave you screaming for more
Readers Digest recently posted a list of the best ice cream shops in each state. They listed Van Dyks Homemade Ice Cream in Bergen County as the best. Ok, maybe in Bergen County, which is its own state and might as well be part of New York. They couldn't travel even a few miles south to check out ANY other part of New Jersey?
Come on, really!? We asked the "real" people of New Jersey where the best spots are. Of course you can go to any supermarket or even convenience store and buy yourself some pretty good ice cream. But there's nothing like that trip to your favorite ice cream place as a kid, with your kids or with that special someone to a summer evening treat.
The best ice cream shops in New Jersey
Here's what our listeners came up with.
Confectionately Yours — Franklin Park
"Try the chocolate & peanut butter."
Holsten's — Bloomfield
"Try the cookie dough ice cream."
UMMM Ice Cream Parlor — Burlington City
"Try anything on their homemade waffle cones."
Rich's Ice Cream — Toms River
"Try the soft strawberry/ banana swirl."
Leo's Famous Yum Yum — Medford & Atco
"try their stracciatella gelato"
Magnifico's — East Brunswick
"Try their Dole whip."
Music Man Singing Ice Cream Shoppe — Lavallette
"Try sea salt caramel and the singing is a special treat."
Duffer's — Wildwood
"Try the Turtle Sundae"
Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream — Roxbury
"Try the cannoli ice cream or espresso fudge."
Cookman Creamery — Asbury Park
"Try the Mexican Hot Chocolate ice cream."
Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt