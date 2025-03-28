The 10 best ice cream shops in NJ that will leave you screaming for more

The 10 best ice cream shops in NJ that will leave you screaming for more

Best ice cream shops in New Jersey. (Google Maps/Canva)

Readers Digest recently posted a list of the best ice cream shops in each state. They listed Van Dyks Homemade Ice Cream in Bergen County as the best. Ok, maybe in Bergen County, which is its own state and might as well be part of New York. They couldn't travel even a few miles south to check out ANY other part of New Jersey?

Come on, really!? We asked the "real" people of New Jersey where the best spots are. Of course you can go to any supermarket or even convenience store and buy yourself some pretty good ice cream. But there's nothing like that trip to your favorite ice cream place as a kid, with your kids or with that special someone to a summer evening treat.

The best ice cream shops in New Jersey

Here's what our listeners came up with.

(Google Maps)
loading...

Confectionately Yours — Franklin Park

"Try the chocolate & peanut butter."

(Google Maps)
loading...

Holsten's — Bloomfield

"Try the cookie dough ice cream."

(Google Maps)
loading...

UMMM Ice Cream Parlor — Burlington City

"Try anything on their homemade waffle cones."

(Google Maps)
loading...

Rich's Ice Cream — Toms River

"Try the soft strawberry/ banana swirl."

(Google Maps)
loading...

Leo's Famous Yum Yum — Medford & Atco

"try their stracciatella gelato"

(Google Maps)
loading...

Magnifico's — East Brunswick

"Try their Dole whip."

(Google Maps)
loading...

Music Man Singing Ice Cream Shoppe — Lavallette

"Try sea salt caramel and the singing is a special treat."

(Google Maps)
loading...

Duffer's — Wildwood

"Try the Turtle Sundae"

(Google Maps)
loading...

Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream — Roxbury

"Try the cannoli ice cream or espresso fudge."

(Google Maps)
loading...

Cookman Creamery — Asbury Park

"Try the Mexican Hot Chocolate ice cream."

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit

New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Ice cream
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM