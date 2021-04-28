Do you have what it takes to be a cop? (Opinion)

My friends at the Toms River Police Department are looking for a few good officers. Beginning on May 1 and running through July 31, you can sign up at www.trpolice.org and see if you have the skills, background and determination to be an effective officer of the law.

This is a challenging time for cops for sure. So many people look at what the media has done to the profession, disparaging cops at every turn, and have rightfully tuned out the media. For many it seems that the propaganda machine is working as fewer people are looking to join their local PD.

That said, when it comes to being a cop, it's more than a job, even more than a career. Being a cop is a calling. It's a calling to step up and represent the best that our nation has to offer. It's a calling to stand up for family, friends and community. It's a calling grounded in the very basic foundation of our nation's civilization.

In New Jersey, the state slogan is "Liberty and Prosperity". We know that you can't have either unless there is peace on the streets. You can't truly be free to prosper if you can't walk down the street without fear for your life.

Cops have a tough job for sure. In addition to the dangers of the job with thousands of cops assaulted every year and some making the ultimate sacrifice, there's the split second decision making which has officers responsible for the decision to put down a threat by taking a life. No job like it in the world.

Despite the corporate media's "woke" attempt to pander to the mob and blame cops for the troubles plaguing so many areas, most people admire, respect and understand the critical role of law enforcement.

I've spent a lot of time on the road speaking to law enforcement groups and I can tell you first hand, there is a tremendous pride that goes with putting on the uniform. There is a sense of the role cops play in history and the fact that without cops standing up to answer the call from our community, we can't move forward as a society.

It's not easy for sure. The challenge of the training. The challenge of the media. The challenge from the activists who are too ignorant to understand that they are literally endangering their own communities by attacking and calling for the defunding of police.

But remember there is nothing like the satisfaction of knowing that you are one of the main reasons people are safe to go about their normal lives.

There is a thin line between civilization and savagery, and that line is Blue.

(Toms River PD)

(Toms River PD)

(Toms River PD)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Average SAT scores for every NJ high school Average scores for the 2019-2020 school year are listed by county, from highest to lowest.