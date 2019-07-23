A South Jersey man is accused of gunning down a victim and his father has been charged with forcing a witness to strip and bathe in bleach in order to destroy evidence.

Frank J. Baker, 25, of Bridgeton, was arrested after the Saturday shooting death of 22-year-old Jair Rennie, also of Bridgeton.

Rennie was killed in a Longview Drive backyard in neighboring Fairfield Township. Authorities have not publicly released a motive for the shooting.

Baker was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said the suspect's father, 50-year-old Frank Baker III, forced a woman who saw the shooting to surrender her clothing and clean her body with bleach. The female's identity was not disclosed by police and she has not been charged with a crime.

State Police said the elder Baker broke off a vehicle's driver's side mirror at the scene after it was damaged by gunfire and splattered with blood.

The two Bakers then returned to their Cedarville home, where they burned the suspect's clothing, Cumberland County prosecutors said.

The elder Baker was charged with two counts of tampering with a witness, hindering apprehension, obstruction and tampering with physical evidence.

Both father and son are being held in Cumberland County Jail, pending court appearances.

