Mullica, NJ woman accused of bomb threat at municipal building

MULLICA — A 41-year-old woman is in trouble after leaving a bomb threat in a box outside the Mullica Township Municipal Building, according to police.

On Monday around 4:30 p.m., Mullica Township police were alerted to a suspicious brown package.

Inside, officers found a letter that said “the next box will be a BOMB! You will not know when or where!”

Sandra Rambo, from the Elwood section of the township, was identified as a suspect, arrested and charged with two counts of false public alarm, police said.

Rambo was being held at the Atlantic County jail as of Thursday evening.

