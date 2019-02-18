Cries for the day after Super Bowl to be designated a national holiday have been called lazy and selfish. Yet some facts back it up.

More than 100 million watch. Which means a huge segment of the workforce staying up too late, eating too much, drinking into a hangover. Millions are late to their jobs the next day. Even more just skip work entirely. Many of those who do make it aren't quite on their game. The estimate is billions of dollars in lost U.S. productivity. You get that why-even-bother feeling.

Petitions have made it to the White House and real studies have been done on this. It's gone nowhere. The thought of another holiday is regarded as spoiled and petty. A 2014 Washington Post article cited a report which finds a sound reason why the government would not want to add on a new holiday.

"A Congressional Research Service report found that federal holidays cost taxpayers about $200 million per day (and that was back in 1999). This was part of the argument against the establishment of a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, which came into effect in 1983 only after Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) introduced it during every session of Congress for the better part of 15 years."

​What's that compared to business losing billions?

How about a compromise. You know, that ancient thing that government hasn't seen for quite some time now? In the same month falls the national holiday known as Presidents' Day. Technically Washington's Birthday, but colloquially Presidents' Day. It falls the third Monday of February. Washington was born February 22, 1732. Abraham Lincoln (much of the country calls it Presidents' Day to celebrate his birthday as well) was born on February 12, 1809.

We should simply move Presidents' Day to the first Monday of February instead of the third. It honors both birthdays by having the national holiday fall in the same month and serves the dual purpose of solving the productivity issues for American business lost to Super Bowl celebrations. Honestly, how many people are truly paying deep, thoughtful respect to these former leaders as is? But it will remain a day to honor them. This move won't take away from that. The timing just works out better for American business and culture.

What do you think of this practical compromise? Answer our poll below and leave any thoughts in the comment section.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: