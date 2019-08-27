Motorcycle, body on tracks: NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line suspended

NJ Transit service was suspended on a portion of the North Jersey Coast Line on Tuesday morning when a motorcycle and body were found on the tracks.

UPDATE, 7:40 a.m.: Service has been restored.

The crew of train No. 3310, which left Bay Head bound for New York, made the discovery as the train at the Manasquan station around 5:15 a.m., according to spokesman Jim Smith. The train did not strike the individual, Smith said.

Smith did not know how many passengers and crew were on board. No one was injured.

