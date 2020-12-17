UPDATE: NJ Transit resumes service

New Jersey was still feeling the impact of the first winter storm of the season on Thursday morning with the suspension of most NJ Transit service during the morning commute and lots of school closings.

NJ Transit said service would resume late Thursday morning.

"Our nor'easter will finally wind down Thursday morning, although a shower or flurry and breezy conditions will remain possible through early afternoon," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Many schools canceled classes for the day, although in a 2020 twist on the snow day many still held virtual classes while closing their buildings. Hamilton School Superintendent Scott Rocco tried to have the best of both worlds by holding a one session day of classes followed by fun in the snow.

"Your homework assignment is to go outside and to have fun. Go play in the snow. Help your mother and father shovel the snow, help a neighbor with the snow. Go sledding. Go make a snowman. Go enjoy the snow day," Rocco said in a video posted on the district website.

The jackpot in terms of snow accumulation was in Morris County with 10.4 inches in the Landing section of Roxbury Township in Morris County and Belvidere in Warren County. The Pellettown section of Frankford in Sussex County saw 9.6 inches, with 7 inches in Jackson and Carteret, according to the National Weather Service

Zarrow said the only big concern left is coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore.

"Widespread moderate flooding of tidal waterways is expected Thursday, with water levels up to 2 feet higher than normal. High tide for the oceanfront is around 9 a.m., and along back bays around noon," Zarrow said.

State Police said they responded to 207 motor vehicle crashes and 426 motorist aides such as flat tires and spinouts in their patrol area between 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m.

NJ Transit (UPDATE)

Service on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Raritan Valley Line and Atlantic City Rail Line will resume at 11 a.m. and operate on a Level 2 – Severe Weather Schedule.

Service on the Morris & Essex, Montclair-Boonton, Main/Bergen, Pascack Valley and Port Jervis Lines will resume at noon on a Level 2 Severe Weather Schedule.

PATCO, SEPTA and PATH are on normal schedules.

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will resume operating on a weekday schedule at 10 a.m. Newark Light Rail will resume operating on a weekday schedule at 11 a.m.

NJ Transit bus service in north and central service areas will resume service at noon.

Cross honoring of tickets will be in effect on Thursday.

Approaching the Asbury toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway (Dave Lansing)

Commercial Vehicle Ban (UPDATE)

All tractor trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles will be able to travel again on most New Jersey interstates as of 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Commuter Bus

Trans Bridge and Coast USA suspended all bus service into New York City on Thursday Academy Bus will run limited service on Thursday.

Airports

Eighty flights scheduled to leave Newark Thursday are canceled, according to FlightAware.com. Over 1,000 flights nationwide are canceled.

Power Outages

Just over 3,200 JCP&L customers were without power Thursday morning, mostly in Neptune Township and Sea Girt, with scattered outages for PSE&G and ACE.

