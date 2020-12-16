NJ school closings, delayed openings — Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

The first snowstorm of the winter will be winding down during the Thursday morning commute, which could cancel classes or keep students home.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says the final few hours of the storm will bring a period of light snow before ending mid-morning. The sun will come out but Zarrow says it will be windy and cold with temperatures in the 30s.

There won't be much snow melt, aside from treated and blacktop surfaces," Zarrow said.

