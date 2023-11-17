More toll hikes — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:
⬛ Survive an active shooter: What an NJ FBI agent taught his kids
Do you have a plan for yourself and your family if you find yourself in an active shooter situation?
The head of the FBI Newark office says you should and recently shared his own plan for his family.
⬛ Cheers! DoorDash in NJ now allowed to make these deliveries
A year later, DoorDash has now become the first third-party delivery service to safely bring booze to your home in the Garden State.
Starting today, New Jersey consumers will be able to responsibly order beer and wine from eligible local merchants.
⬛ Impacted by inflation? Some groups in NJ have it much worse
No one likes when must-have goods and services go up in price. But some groups in New Jersey are feeling the burn of inflation much more than others.
A report out of the Rutgers Center for Women and Work finds all New Jerseyans experienced the impact of inflation over the pandemic, but Black and Hispanic residents experienced a "strikingly consistent disadvantage" in trying to stay above water financially.
⬛ First permanent U.S. memorial for COVID victims holds NJ event
WALL — Rami’s Heart National COVID Memorial will host its 3rd Annual Holiday Event on Saturday to help put fellow COVID-19 grievers into the spirit of the holidays, all while remembering and honoring their loved ones.
⬛ Another toll increase for NJ commuters in 2024
Add Port Authority bridges and tunnels to the list of toll increases for the new year that New Jersey drivers will have to pay.
The agency's proposed $9.3 billion 2024 budget includes toll and AirTrain fare increases, called automatic inflation-based adjustments, that were previously approved by Port Authority Commissioners in 2008, 2011 and 2019.
