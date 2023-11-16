Another toll increase for NJ commuters in 2024
💲The "automatic inflation-based adjustments" will start in January
💲How much more will the tolls be?
💲Plus: Congestion pricing will likely begin in 2024
Add Port Authority bridges and tunnels to the list of toll increases for the new year that New Jersey drivers will have to pay.
The agency's proposed $9.3 billion 2024 budget includes toll and AirTrain fare increases, called automatic inflation-based adjustments, that were previously approved by Port Authority Commissioners in 2008, 2011 and 2019.
The adjustments are based on the consumer price index between September 2022 and September 2023 which rose 3.7%.
According to the budget, tolls will rise by 63 cents and AirTrain fares by 25 cents on January 4. The actual figure was not included in the budget but the agency said the new toll would be "similar to round trip tolls of other regional systems."
The good news is that PATH fares will remain at their current level. Discount bridge and tunnel tolls and AirTrain fare plans will also stay where they are along with the Port Authority’s Staten Island Bridges Plan.
The public will have a chance to submit written comments on the increases by Dec. 11 on the Port Authority website. Members of the public wishing may also address the Board of Commissioners on the proposal as part of the Board meeting on Dec. 14, when the proposed 2024 budget will be on the agenda for a vote.
Tolls will rise on several other systems in the new year.
- The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission will also implement a 25-cent "toll adjustment" on Jan. 7 at its eight toll bridges: Trenton Morrisville (Route 1), Scudder Falls (I-295), New Hope-Lambertville (Route 202), I-78, Easton-Phillipsburg (Route 22), Portland-Columbia, Delaware Water Gap (I-80), and Milford-Montague (Route 206).The Commission is also ending of its 21-year-old discount program for frequent commuters. A three-year phase-out process ends December 2023.
- The New Jersey Turnpike Authority approved a fourth round of toll increases in October for the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway for 2024 that was vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy. "I am not satisfied with the justification provided for the toll increases reflected in the budget and need more information for why the board is taking this step," Murphy said.
- Congestion pricing on commuters into Manhattan below 60th Street is also scheduled to start in 2024 which could cost as much as $23. An exact amount and start date has not been announced as New Jersey and the MTA try to settle a lawsuit over the plan filed by the Murphy Administration.
