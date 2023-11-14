Tolls are increasing on bridges between NJ and Pennsylvania

EZ-Pass discounts are going away and toll amounts are going up for folks who travel bridges over the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Dating back to a 2021 toll adjustment from the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, another round of changes is set to go into effect at the start of 2024.

Starting on Jan. 7, the E-ZPass toll rate for standard vehicles will increase 25 cents to $1.50 at the eight toll bridges: Trenton Morrisville (Route 1), Scudder Falls (I-295), New Hope-Lambertville (Route 202), I-78, Easton-Phillipsburg (Route 22), Portland-Columbia, Delaware Water Gap (I-80), and Milford-Montague (Route 206).

It'll still be an additional two dollars for passenger vehicles with a trailer or vehicle in tow.

And on Jan. 1, the Commission is getting rid of its 21-year-old discount program for frequent commuters. A three-year phase-out process ends December 2023.

The discount program was initiated in 2002 as a way to encourage E-ZPass usage. It only benefits E-ZPass customers whose accounts were administered by the Commission, and the discounts were given to those who made at least 16 trips across Commission toll bridges in a calendar month.

The cash rate at the toll bridges will remain at $3. All-electronic toll processing (E-ZPass and Toll By Plate) is running at the Scudder Falls toll bridge.

In 2021, the E-ZPass rate for the bridges increased by 25 cents from $1, and from $1 to $3 for non-E-ZPass users — the first toll hike in 10 years.

