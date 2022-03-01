HAMILTON (Mercer) — Detectives discovered girl's underwear, women's undergarments and more than 100 digital images of child pornography when they swept the home of a township man, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Michael Magliozzo, 41, was also in possession of digital photos of a young girl that he knew — she's clothed, but the focus of the photos is the girl's "intimate areas," officials said.

Magliozzo has been charged with possession of child pornography and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arrested on Feb. 25 when detectives with the prosecutor's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant at his house. Magliozzo was detained without incident and several electronics were seized.

According to the prosecutor's office, detectives recently received a tip about an individual in Mercer County who was uploading child pornography. Magliozzo was identified as a subject after an investigation.

The prosecutor's office said it has has a filed a motion to detain Magliozzo pending trial.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.