More residents reject offshore wind — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

As Hurricane Franklin makes its presence known with heavy surf and rip currents at the Jersey Shore, members of New Jersey's Task Force 1 are headed south to be ready to help Florida recover from Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Franklin, a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 140 mph winds, is about 500 miles southeast of New Jersey as of Tuesday morning, the closest it will come to New Jersey as it heads away from the East Coast.

MANVILLE — Nearly two years after the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded their community, some Somerset County homeowners are finding out that the state has no intention of helping to pay for them to rebuild their houses.

Remnants from Hurricane Ida devastated Manville on Sept. 1, 2021, with heavy rains that flooded entire sections of the borough that sit between the Raritan and Millstone rivers. Many homes have been demolished while others waited for federal funding to rebuild.

A majority of New Jersey adults are still favor of the development of offshore wind energy, but support has plunged compared to just a few years ago, according to the latest Monmouth University Poll.

As New Jersey inches closer to getting its first offshore wind farm, the latest poll finds that just 54% are in favor of the move, and 40% oppose it. Support was at 76% and opposition was at 15% in a 2019 version of the poll.

TRENTON — A 4-year-old child shot himself in the head Tuesday morning inside his home.

The child suffered a graze wound after the single shot was fired inside a home on Phillips Avenue in the North Trenton section of the city around 11 a.m. He was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden and treated for his injury, Trenton police Lt. Nathan B. Bolognini told New Jersey 101.5.

EVESHAM — Over a dozen malnourished dogs, cats and rabbits and 30 dead dogs were found by police inside and outside a home Monday following a report of cruelty from a North Carolina shelter checking on a dog they sent there.

Officers entering the home on Main Street in Evesham found it in poor condition with animals both dead and alive throughout the house in cages, according to Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller.

