🚨 The child shot himself around 11 a.m. inside a Trenton home

🚨 He was flown to Cooper University Medical Center for treatment of an injury

🚨 Two adults and two children were in the home at the time

TRENTON — A 4-year-old child shot himself in the head Tuesday morning inside his home.

The child suffered a graze wound after the single shot was fired inside a home on Phillips Avenue in the North Trenton section of the city around 11 a.m. He was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden and treated for his injury, Trenton police Lt. Nathan B. Bolognini told New Jersey 101.5.

Bologini said there were two adults and two other children present in the house along with the juvenile victim. The weapon was already in the home.

No one has been charged in the case.

Bologini did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or who owned the gun.

Toddler died in earlier shooting

This is the latest shooting involving a young child in Trenton in the past two months.

A 3-year-old child died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on June 14 at a home on Princeton Avenue in Trenton. An adult was also present at the time.

