NJ toddler dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say

Trenton police respond to a self-inflicted gunshot wound by a 3-year-old 6/14/23 (Brian McCarthy, MidJersey.news)

TRENTON — A toddler died from a gunshot wound Wednesday but there is no threat to the public, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said Trenton police were called to a house on Princeton Avenue near Heil Avenue in North Trenton about a 3-year-old with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The child was pronounced dead at Capital Health Hospital.

Trenton house where a toddler died from a self inflicted gunshot wound 6/14/23 (Brian McCarthy, MidJersey.news)
The gun in the shooting was recovered, according to Onofri. He did not disclose how the child got a hold of the weapon or whether the shooting took place in the toddler's home or whether the firearm involved was legally owned.

Officials have not said whether any adult will be charged.

"This horrific act calls to mind the senselessness of gun deaths and innocent children in harm’s way. The city grieves for the family’s loss, and we ask you to keep them in our prayers," Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a statement.

