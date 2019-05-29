A Tornado Warning has been issued for a sliver of New Jersey — in the area around Lambertville, including nearby NJ and Pennsylvania towns.

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is imminent or occurring. The current warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

There is weak rotation in this storm, capable of producing a tornado. In addition, 2-inch hail and torrential rain are possible.

Locations in the warning include Stockton and Lambertville. If you are in the path of this dangerous storm, seek shelter NOW on the lowest level of a sturdy building.

Heads up to the rest of southern Hunterdon and Mercer County (Hopewell, Pennington, Lawrenceville, Ewing, Princeton): This storm is headed your way next.

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. for 10 counties in western and southern New Jersey: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Salem, Warren. A Tornado Watch means severe weather - including tornadoes, wind, hail, and flooding - is likely to occur. It does not mean you need to seek shelter immediately, nor that a storm is guaranteed to hit you — it is just a formal "heads-up" to potentially dangerous conditions.

Just like Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center estimates a 5% tornado risk, a 30% severe wind risk, and a 30% hail risk for most of New Jersey.

The latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center paints most of New Jersey in an Enhanced Risk for dangerous weather. (NOAA / SPC)

Additionally, a Flash Flood Watch is posted from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. for 13 NJ counties: Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. 1 to 2 inches of rain may fall in a very short period of time, inundating storm drainage systems and causing ponding and flooding issues on roads and in low-lying areas.

As of this writing (3 p.m.), storms are popping across Pennsylvania and starting to move across the Delaware River into New Jersey. The timeline for this round of severe weather is a bit earlier than Tuesday's. The strongest storms and the greatest tornado risk will occur through sunset — about 8 p.m., coinciding nicely with the official watch. Additional thunderstorms and showers are possible through about Midnight.

Yet again, it will be very important to stay "weather aware" through this afternoon, the evening commute, and beyond. As we saw on Tuesday, these powerful storms are capable of producing some dramatic damage. If a tornado, severe thunderstorm, or flash flood warning is issued for your area, you'll want to stay inside a sturdy building for the duration.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.