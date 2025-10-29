We have our standard New Jersey debates:

⚫ Should we be able to pump our own gas?

⚫ Are they Jimmies or sprinkles?

⚫ Is it acceptable to eat pizza with a fork and knife?

Every October, we have a very specific debate regarding the night before Halloween: how do you refer to that day?

There are several different names for October 30, and I need you to help me figure out which is the most popular one in a poll below.

Personally, I had never heard names other than Mischief Night until I started working at New Jersey 101.5.

Darrin Klimek

What do you call the night before Halloween?

“Mischief Night” makes sense to me; it’s very straightforward. Kids go around torturing their neighbors or friends? Sounds like mischief to me!

I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it.

For instance, some in the Garden State call it “Goosey Night.”

Photo by Melanie Wasser on Unsplash

Goosey Night?

“Goosey Night” has nothing to do with the bird, but actually refers to how “goosey” means “giddy” or “foolish.”

On an intellectual level, I guess it makes sense, but it doesn’t sit right with me.

Photo by Arnaldo Aldana on Unsplash

Cabbage Night

You read that right, THAT kind of cabbage. The food. There are New Jerseyans walking among us who refer to Oct. 30 as “Cabbage Night.”

Why?

Apparently, it’s of Scottish origin. Women would use cabbage leaves as a way to tell fortunes before throwing them at neighbors’ houses.

How it came to the Garden State, I’m not quite sure.

Photo by Alessio Zaccaria on Unsplash

Devil’s Night

Finally, there are some in the U.S. who refer to the evening as Devil’s Night. Though this is mostly big in Detroit. This is the only one besides Mischief Night that makes sense to me without having to Google the meaning.

So what about you? What is Oct. 30 in your mind?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈