What is Mischief Night? And do you call it by a different name?
We have our standard New Jersey debates:
⚫ Should we be able to pump our own gas?
⚫ Are they Jimmies or sprinkles?
⚫ Is it acceptable to eat pizza with a fork and knife?
Every October, we have a very specific debate regarding the night before Halloween: how do you refer to that day?
There are several different names for October 30, and I need you to help me figure out which is the most popular one in a poll below.
Personally, I had never heard names other than Mischief Night until I started working at New Jersey 101.5.
What do you call the night before Halloween?
“Mischief Night” makes sense to me; it’s very straightforward. Kids go around torturing their neighbors or friends? Sounds like mischief to me!
I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it.
For instance, some in the Garden State call it “Goosey Night.”
Goosey Night?
“Goosey Night” has nothing to do with the bird, but actually refers to how “goosey” means “giddy” or “foolish.”
On an intellectual level, I guess it makes sense, but it doesn’t sit right with me.
Cabbage Night
You read that right, THAT kind of cabbage. The food. There are New Jerseyans walking among us who refer to Oct. 30 as “Cabbage Night.”
Why?
Apparently, it’s of Scottish origin. Women would use cabbage leaves as a way to tell fortunes before throwing them at neighbors’ houses.
How it came to the Garden State, I’m not quite sure.
Devil’s Night
Finally, there are some in the U.S. who refer to the evening as Devil’s Night. Though this is mostly big in Detroit. This is the only one besides Mischief Night that makes sense to me without having to Google the meaning.
So what about you? What is Oct. 30 in your mind?
